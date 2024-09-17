Telangana Guv & Union Minister K Reddy welcome Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat train

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, alongside Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, welcomed the Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad station on Monday night.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor highlighted the significance of the launch, stating that it marks a major milestone in the development of rail infrastructure. He noted that this is the first Vande Bharat train connecting Telangana with Maharashtra, enhancing connectivity between the two states and offering a faster and more comfortable travel experience for passengers. The train is equipped with advanced safety features, including CCTV cameras and modern amenities designed to ensure convenience for travellers.

The governor further remarked that Telangana has witnessed a paradigm shift in rail infrastructure development in recent years. He noted that the state has been allocated a budget of Rs. 5,336 crores for the 2024–25 fiscal year, a 20-fold increase compared to 2014–15. The Indian Railways is also redeveloping 40 railway stations across Telangana under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which aims to provide modern passenger facilities and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the stations.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy expressed his delight at the flagging off of the first Vande Bharat train connecting Telangana and Maharashtra, lauding the Prime Minister for the initiative.

He mentioned that this is the fifth Vande Bharat Express in the Telangana region, emphasising its potential to boost business and tourism between the two states. The train will also benefit people in the northern regions of Telangana, providing them with easy access to Nagpur and Secunderabad.

The Union Minister also shared updates on the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, which is progressing swiftly with an investment of Rs. 720 crores. He added that the Cherlapalli Railway Terminal is nearing completion with a budget of Rs. 415 crores, and the Railway Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet is being developed at a cost of around Rs. 500 crores. In total, ongoing railway projects in Telangana are valued at Rs. 32,946 crores. The allocation of Rs. 5,336 crores for the current fiscal year marks a historic high for the state.

Komatireddy Venkatreddy, Telangana’s Minister for Roads and Buildings, praised the introduction of the Vande Bharat train, which features state-of-the-art technology and modern amenities. He emphasised that the Secunderabad-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express will benefit not only the residents of Hyderabad but also those from Ramagundam, Kazipet, and other regions.

The fully air-conditioned train, designed for frequent travellers, IT professionals, businesspeople, and tourists, offers a luxurious and comfortable travel experience. Venkatreddy also pointed out that this is the first Vande Bharat train with 20 coaches serving Telangana, and it is the fastest train along this route with the shortest journey time.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande

Bharat Express through a remote video link from Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister flagged off a total of six Vande Bharat trains and one Namo Bharat Rapid Rail to various destinations.