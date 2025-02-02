Telangana Haj Committee Organizes Fifth Training Camp for Pilgrims

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee conducted its fifth training camp for aspiring pilgrims on Sunday at the RR Garden function hall in Asifnagar. The camp was aimed at preparing the pilgrims for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage by providing essential information about the rituals and procedures they will follow during their journey.

Religious Scholars Guide Pilgrims on Rituals

During the program, religious scholars addressed the intending pilgrims, explaining in detail the various rituals and practices that must be observed during the pilgrimage to Mecca. The scholars shared valuable insights to ensure that the pilgrims are well-prepared both spiritually and practically for the sacred journey.

Committee Chairman Assures Smooth Arrangements

Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman, Syed Gulam Afzal Biyabani, assured the pilgrims that all necessary arrangements are being made in coordination with the relevant departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the Haj pilgrimage. He emphasized the importance of understanding the pilgrimage’s various aspects and urged aspirants to focus on learning the essential details to make their journey as fulfilling and seamless as possible.

Logistical Preparations for the Journey

Committee official Irfan Shareef also addressed the attendees, highlighting the logistical arrangements and preparations for the pilgrimage. He explained the procedures for transportation, accommodation, and other essential services that will be provided to the pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

The first batch of Haj pilgrims from Telangana is expected to depart for Saudi Arabia towards the end of April, marking the start of the annual pilgrimage season. The Telangana Haj Committee has been working diligently to ensure that all aspects of the pilgrimage, from travel to religious observance, are well-organized and efficient.

With the pilgrimage approaching, the training camp served as a vital step in preparing the pilgrims for one of the most significant journeys in a Muslim’s life.