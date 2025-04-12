Telangana: Harish Rao Demands Swift Relief for Farmers Hit by Hailstorm

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Minister and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Harish Rao has called on the state government to provide immediate input subsidies to farmers whose crops have been severely affected by the recent hailstorm and unseasonal rains.

He also urged the government to provide free seeds for the upcoming monsoon season to support farmers.

Harish Rao Inspects Crop Damage in District

This morning, Harish Rao visited the affected areas in the district to assess the damage caused by the recent unseasonal rains. During his visit, he emphasized that the BRS government had ensured continuous support to farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially through the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

In contrast, he criticized the current government’s lack of action, pointing out that farmers had not received adequate relief under the Rythu Bhima scheme.

No Debt Waiver and No Support for Farmers

Harish Rao expressed his frustration over the ongoing difficulties faced by farmers, stating that despite promises, debt waivers have not been implemented, and the Rythu Bandhu scheme has not been fully operational. He further added that crops were being destroyed due to bad weather, leaving farmers in dire straits. He also highlighted the fact that farmers had not received their insurance payouts for the last three months, adding to their financial burdens.

Urgent Call for Action

Harish Rao demanded immediate action from the government to ensure that the farmers’ losses are compensated, and that proper relief is provided without further delays. He emphasized that the survival of farmers depended on swift government intervention.