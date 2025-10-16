Telangana HC Dismisses KTR, BRS Petition Over Alleged Fake Votes in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by former minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) and BRS Jubilee Hills candidate Maganti Sunitha regarding alleged bogus entries in the voter list for the Jubilee Hills constituency. The court noted that the matter is already under the Election Commission’s review and stated that no further judicial direction is required at this stage.

During the hearing, BRS representatives argued that individuals with no ties to Jubilee Hills had been improperly included in the voters’ list. They also submitted evidence to the Election Commission highlighting the alleged irregularities. The EC’s counsel responded by saying that the Returning Officer had been instructed to review the representations and that appropriate action would be taken based on the official report.

After hearing both sides, the High Court bench clarified that it could not direct the Election Commission on the matter of alleged fake votes. The decision effectively leaves the review and any corrective measures to the discretion of the EC.

The ruling comes amid heightened political activity in Jubilee Hills ahead of the by-election, underscoring the EC’s central role in addressing concerns related to voter registration and election integrity.