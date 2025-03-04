Telangana HC Notices Aga Khan Trust Over Alleged Mismanagement of Qutub Shahi Tombs Restoration

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the State government, the Archaeology and Museums Department, the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC), and others in a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the conservation efforts of the Qutub Shahi Tombs, a UNESCO-recognized heritage site in Hyderabad.

Court Takes Up PIL Over Inadequate Conservation of Qutub Shahi Tombs

A two-judge bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, took up the PIL after a letter was addressed to the court. The letter highlighted concerns about the failure of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, which holds the contract for conserving the historic Qutub Shahi Tombs. Despite allocating Rs 100 crore for the project, the letter alleges that the trust has failed to properly preserve the tombs, resulting in significant damage.

Allegations of Mismanagement and Poor Restoration Work

The letter presented several allegations regarding the conservation efforts of the AKTC, stating that the incompetence of the trust has led to irreversible damage to the tombs. The damage includes the loss of original layers and surfaces, water seepage, and substandard restoration work. Furthermore, the tombs have suffered from inadequate protection against vandalism, resulting in further deterioration of the site.

The Qutub Shahi Tombs, particularly the tomb of Mohammad Quli Qutub Shah, have faced significant damage, with exposed stones and removal of original layers, which has accelerated the site’s decline. The letter requested the court to take immediate action to protect the site, terminate AKTC’s contract, and initiate a thorough investigation into the alleged mismanagement of funds. It also called for the imposition of penalties and sanctions on the Aga Khan Trust for Culture due to their negligence.

Court Orders Further Hearing in April

In response to the concerns raised, the bench adjourned the matter and set the next hearing for April 1, 2025. The court has directed the authorities to respond to the issued notices regarding the ongoing conservation efforts and the allegations made in the PIL.

The Qutub Shahi Tombs, which include the tomb of the founder of the Qutub Shahi dynasty, Mohammad Quli Qutub Shah, are a significant historical landmark in Hyderabad, attracting visitors from around the world. With the site now facing threats of irreversible damage, the court’s intervention aims to ensure proper conservation and preservation of this UNESCO World Heritage site.