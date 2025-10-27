Telangana HC Orders DGP to Submit Response in Maheshwaram Land Scam Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has pulled up the state police for their alleged inaction over reports of illegal transfer of government land in Maheswaram and directed top officials to submit a comprehensive report within one week.

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar, hearing the case on Monday, instructed the Director General of Police (DGP), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Maheswaram, and the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned to apprise the court of the steps taken based on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) communication regarding the disputed land transactions.

The directive came during the hearing of a petition filed by Dastgiri Sharif, who claimed ownership rights over land situated in Survey Nos. 181 and 188 of Raidalgam village in Rangareddy district. The petitioner alleged that despite receiving detailed information from the ED, the local police had failed to act or initiate an investigation.

According to the petition, the ED’s letter dated February 14, 2024, highlighted serious irregularities such as manipulation of revenue records, creation of forged documents, and fraudulent transfer of government property. The central agency had reportedly urged the state police to conduct a thorough probe and take appropriate legal action against those involved.

However, the petitioner contended that no follow-up investigation was undertaken even after multiple representations, compelling him to seek judicial intervention.

After reviewing the submissions, Justice Shravan Kumar noted that the allegations pointed to a criminal conspiracy involving forgery and illegal land dealings. The judge observed that such charges warranted immediate scrutiny and accountability from the authorities.

The court has now ordered the DGP and Maheswaram police officials to submit a sworn affidavit detailing the investigation’s progress and the measures taken in response to the ED’s findings within seven days. The matter has been adjourned for further hearing next week.