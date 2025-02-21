Telangana High Court Slams HYDRAA for High-Handed Actions

Hyderabad: In a recent hearing, the Telangana High Court, led by Justice K. Lakshman, strongly criticized the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HYDRAA) for its repeated high-handed actions.

The court expressed serious concerns over the authority’s disregard for due process, highlighting the distress and panic its actions have caused among citizens.

HYDRAA Under Scrutiny for Demolition of Private Property

The case in question pertains to a demolition carried out by HYDRAA at Muthangi village in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district. The petitioner, Alagari Praveen, had moved the court against the demolition of a tin shed on his property.

Responding to the court’s directions, Inspector Rajashekar of HYDRAA appeared in person to explain the rationale behind the demolition.

However, Justice Lakshman was dissatisfied with the inspector’s justification, stating that such arbitrary actions undermine the rule of law. The judge warned that if such instances continued, he would order disciplinary proceedings against officials acting in violation of established legal procedures.

Court Questions Inspector’s Actions and Legal Justifications

During the proceedings, the court scrutinized the circumstances surrounding the property in question. It was revealed that the Panchayat Secretary had granted three permissions in November 2023 for construction at the site. Justice Lakshman questioned why no action was taken against the Panchayat Secretary if there were allegations of illegality.

“How did the Inspector conclude that the petitioner is at fault without conducting a proper inquiry or considering the explanation provided by the petitioner?” the judge asked, emphasizing the importance of conducting thorough investigations before taking action.

HYDRAA Accused of Arbitrary Decision-Making

HYDRAA’s legal counsel, Katika Ravindar Reddy, argued that the petitioner had fraudulently occupied land designated for a public park with political backing. However, the judge pointed out inconsistencies in this claim, particularly after reviewing the Panchayat Secretary’s statement, which suggested that permission for the construction had been granted under duress.

“This statement appears to be written under coercion,” Justice Lakshman observed, hinting at potential external pressures influencing administrative decisions.

Warning Against Violations of Due Process

The court strongly condemned HYDRAA’s failure to follow legal procedures before demolishing structures. Justice Lakshman remarked that the inspector’s actions blatantly violated established legal norms. He further warned that if HYDRAA continued such arbitrary actions, he would consider staying Government Order (GO) 99, which governs municipal regulations and enforcement actions.

Next Steps: Inspector Ordered to File Detailed Response

In light of the court’s observations, the judge directed Inspector Rajashekar to submit a detailed response explaining the legal basis for his actions. The next hearing for the case has been scheduled for March 3, 2025.

The ruling serves as a stern reminder to regulatory authorities that they must operate within the framework of the law. Arbitrary demolitions and coercion in administrative decisions not only erode public trust but also expose officials to legal consequences.

As the legal battle unfolds, the case is expected to set a precedent for how enforcement agencies conduct operations in Telangana. Stakeholders, including local businesses, property owners, and civic authorities, will be closely watching the court’s final ruling on the matter.