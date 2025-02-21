Telangana HC Takes Up Medigadda Case Against KCR, Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday took up the hearing of a case related to the damages caused to the Medigadda barrage, part of the Kaleshwaram Project.

This comes just two days after the brutal murder of Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy, the complainant in the case against former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and former minister T. Harish Rao.

Notices Issued by Bhupalpally Court

In August last year, the Principal Sessions Court in Bhupalpally issued notices to KCR, Harish Rao, and six other officials, including:

Former Special Chief Secretary, Irrigation, and retired IAS officer Rajat Kumar

Principal Secretary Smitha Sabharwal

Chief Engineers B. Hariram and N. Sridhar

Representatives of two contracting agencies

The notices were issued based on allegations of misappropriation of public funds in the execution of the Medigadda project.

Challenge in the High Court

KCR and Harish Rao challenged the lower court’s order in the Telangana High Court, seeking to set aside the notices. Their counsel argued that the sessions court lacked jurisdiction, citing past rulings by various high courts and the Supreme Court.

In December 2023, the High Court temporarily suspended the notices issued to KCR and Harish Rao.

Also Read: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Targets to Turn 1 Crore Women into Crorepatis, Plans Mega Rally with PM Modi

Allegations by the Complainant

Rajalingamurthy, a resident of Bhupalpally, alleged that KCR, Harish Rao, and others proceeded with the Medigadda project without proper testing, leading to the sinking of the piers in October 2023. He contended that they acted with undue haste to misappropriate public funds.

The case involves charges under:

Section 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy)

Section 420 (Cheating and Dishonesty)

Section 386 (Extortion)

Section 406 (Criminal Breach of Trust)

Section 409 (Criminal Breach of Trust by a Public Servant) of the IPC

Complainant’s Murder Adds New Twist

Rajalingamurthy was hacked to death on Wednesday night in Bhupalapally town, Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. His family and ruling Congress party leaders have accused BRS leaders of being behind the murder.

During Friday’s hearing, KCR and Harish Rao’s counsel argued that the case should be dismissed since the complainant had died. However, the public prosecutor countered that the case should continue and requested time to present arguments.

The Telangana High Court adjourned the hearing to February 24.