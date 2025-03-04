Telangana Health Minister Reviews Medical College Construction Progress, Calls for Faster Completion

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for Health, C. Damodar Raja Narasimha, held a high-level review meeting on Monday to evaluate the ongoing construction of new medical colleges and their affiliated teaching hospitals across the state.

The meeting, which took place at the Aarogya Sri Trust office, brought together senior officials from the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department and the health department to discuss progress, challenges, and strategies for expediting the projects.

Focus on Timely Completion and Quality Infrastructure

During the review session, Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha emphasized the urgent need to accelerate the construction process while maintaining high-quality infrastructure standards. He directed officials to ensure that all pending work is completed at the earliest, without causing disruption to students, faculty, and healthcare services in the surrounding areas.

The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to expanding medical education facilities and improving healthcare access in Telangana. The establishment of these new medical colleges aligns with the state’s broader vision of enhancing healthcare infrastructure, bridging the doctor-patient ratio gap, and strengthening the medical education sector.

Strategic Approach to Construction Work

To prevent delays and ensure efficiency, the Minister proposed a phased construction approach. He instructed officials to prioritize critical work, particularly those projects that need to be completed before the onset of the monsoon season. Timely planning and execution, he noted, would prevent weather-related disruptions and keep the projects on track.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of maintaining regular coordination between the Roads and Buildings department and health authorities to resolve bottlenecks swiftly. The Minister urged officials to conduct periodic site inspections and submit progress reports to monitor development effectively.

Government’s Vision for Healthcare and Medical Education

The Telangana government has been actively working to expand medical education opportunities by increasing the number of medical colleges and improving healthcare infrastructure. The new institutions aim to cater to the growing demand for qualified medical professionals, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

These projects are part of a broader initiative to ensure that each district in Telangana has at least one government medical college, thereby strengthening the healthcare delivery system at the grassroots level. With state-of-the-art teaching hospitals and advanced medical facilities, the government aims to offer affordable and accessible healthcare to the citizens of Telangana.

Key Directives and Next Steps