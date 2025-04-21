Telangana Health Minister Unveils Posters on Heatstroke Prevention and Safe Mango Ripening

Hyderabad: In light of the soaring summer temperatures and the growing threat of heat-related illnesses, Telangana Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Damodar Raja Narasimha, launched two important awareness posters on Monday at the TGMSIDC office in Hyderabad.

Poster on Heatstroke Prevention Released

The first poster, developed by the Health Department, focuses on vital precautions to prevent heatstroke. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Narasimha stressed the critical role of public awareness in combating heat-related health issues.

He urged citizens to take simple yet effective measures such as:

Avoiding direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours

Carrying drinking water when outdoors

Wearing light, breathable clothing and protective headgear

Seeking immediate medical attention at government health facilities if experiencing symptoms like dizziness or fatigue

He also appealed to the public to assist those affected by heatstroke and use emergency services like 108 for urgent care. The Minister directed health officials to carry out widespread IEC (Information, Education & Communication) activities, especially targeting vulnerable populations including children, the elderly, and pregnant women.

Medical Teams to Be Deployed Across the State

The Minister instructed the health department to ensure that medical teams across Primary Health Centres, District, and Teaching Hospitals are fully prepared to handle heatstroke cases. He emphasized the need for deploying special teams in high-risk areas and ensuring the availability of ORS, IV fluids, and essential medicines.

Awareness Drive on Safe Mango Ripening Practices

In a parallel initiative, a second poster was unveiled by the Minister, focusing on safe mango ripening methods. Created by the Food Safety Wing of the Health Department, the poster promotes natural and non-toxic techniques for ripening mangoes.

The Minister strongly warned against the use of harmful chemicals like calcium carbide, which is banned under the Food Safety and Standards Act due to serious health risks. He assured that strict action, including legal proceedings and fines, would be taken against violators.

Vigilance Across Fruit Markets

Raja Narasimha directed food safety officials to increase vigilance and conduct routine inspections across fruit markets and storage facilities to enforce safe ripening practices.

Senior Officials Present

The event was attended by Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, Commissioner RV Karnan, Director of Medical Education Narendra Kumar, and other senior officials from the Health Department and Food Safety Wing.