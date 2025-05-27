Telangana Health Minister Urges Vigilance as COVID-19 Case Reported

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha has urged health officials to remain alert and educate the public following the recent detection of a new COVID-19 case in the state.

The minister emphasized proactive measures to prevent any potential outbreak and safeguard public health.

Health Officials Directed to Monitor COVID-19 and Seasonal Illnesses

In a high-level meeting held on Monday, the Health Minister met with top health officials, scientific experts, and institutional heads based in Hyderabad. He instructed them to closely monitor respiratory infections and vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya, alongside COVID-19 trends.

COVID-19 Situation Under Control, Say Experts

According to a release from the health minister’s office, scientific experts reassured that, based on current data and research, COVID-19 remains under control in Telangana and across India. The recent case does not signify a major public health risk.

Low Hospitalisation Rates and No Public Panic Needed

Experts at the meeting highlighted that while sporadic increases in COVID-19 cases are being reported globally, hospitalisation rates are negligible. They stressed there is no cause for public alarm, though vulnerable groups—such as those with comorbidities or weakened immune systems—should take necessary precautions.

India’s Herd Immunity Plays a Crucial Role

The expert panel also noted that India has largely achieved herd immunity, which is playing a significant role in keeping the virus in check and preventing widespread transmission. This resilience is credited to previous waves, widespread vaccination, and natural immunity.

Public Advisory: Stay Cautious, Not Fearful

The Health Department reiterated that general preventive measures such as hygiene, mask-wearing in crowded places, and prompt medical consultation in case of symptoms should continue to be followed, especially by high-risk individuals.