Telangana | Heartbreak for Tenant Farmer: Sets Paddy on Fire Over Low Market Price

Suryapet, Telangana: In a shocking incident that highlights the ongoing plight of farmers in Telangana, a tenant farmer attempted to set fire to his paddy produce at the Suryapet Agricultural Market after receiving a price far below the government’s Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmer Receives ₹1,606 per Quintal Against MSP of ₹2,320

Buthula Lingaraju, a farmer from Repala village in Munagala mandal, had cultivated paddy on five acres of leased land. He brought 70 bags of paddy to the Suryapet market, hoping to recover the investment he made through loans. However, instead of the promised MSP of ₹2,320 per quintal, he was offered a meagre ₹1,606 per quintal, leading to emotional distress.

Farmer Attempts to Set Fire to His Crop, Saved by Others

Unable to cope with the financial loss, Lingaraju attempted to burn his paddy bags in protest. As the fire began to catch, nearby farmers and market staff intervened and managed to rescue him just in time, preventing a major tragedy.

“Haven’t Eaten in Two Days,” Says Distressed Farmer

In an emotional outburst, Lingaraju revealed, “I haven’t eaten for two days. I toiled for six months and brought my harvest here with hope, but now I can’t even repay my debts.” He further alleged that traders, commission agents, and market officials were colluding to cheat farmers by offering lower prices.

Officials Promise Price Review, Political Reactions Surface

Following the incident, market authorities assured Lingaraju that his issue would be reviewed and promised justice in terms of pricing. The farmer emotionally stated, “Only if KCR was still CM, farmers wouldn’t be treated like this. The Congress government has failed us.”

Fire from Transformer Destroys Crops in Adilabad

In a separate incident in Kondapur village, Sirikonda Mandal (Adilabad), a fire from a faulty transformer destroyed jowar and maize crops spread over four acres. Farmers Saini Bhoomanna and Saini Swamy suffered losses of over ₹3.6 lakhs, including damaged irrigation pipes and grain stock.