Telangana Heat Turns Fatal: Two Men Collapse and Die Within Hours

Karimnagar: Rising summer temperatures in Telangana have claimed two lives, with one death reported in Karimnagar and another in Jagtial on Friday. Both cases are suspected to be due to sunstroke, as the state continues to reel under intense heat.

Farm Worker Collapses After Returning from Fields

In Polampalli village of Thimmapur mandal, Reddy Ramachandram (26), a daily wage farm labourer, reportedly fell ill after returning from agricultural work on Thursday evening. According to his family members, he began feeling unwell later that night.

They initially took him to a local doctor, but as his condition worsened, they attempted to shift him to the Karimnagar district hospital. Tragically, Ramachandram passed away on the way to the hospital.

Man Falls Unconscious in Jagtial Town

In a separate incident, Gollapalli Jagan Goud (38), a resident of Manchinillabavi in Jagtial town, collapsed due to the extreme heat and later died. Jagan is survived by his wife Jala and two daughters, Nikshitha and Sree Nitya.

Authorities Urged to Spread Awareness

These back-to-back incidents have sparked concern among the public and local officials. Health authorities are being urged to increase awareness about sunstroke prevention, especially for outdoor workers and vulnerable groups.

Officials have advised people to avoid working under direct sunlight, stay hydrated, and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms like dizziness, nausea, or fatigue occur.

With temperatures expected to rise further in the coming weeks, preventive measures and public safety campaigns are being called for across the region.