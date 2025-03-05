Telangana Heatwave Alert: Half-Day School Timings Likely from This Week of March

Hyderabad: With temperatures soaring across Telangana, the State government is likely to implement half-day schools from the second week of March, providing relief to students struggling with the heat. Parents have been urging an early start to the schedule, citing concerns over extreme weather conditions.

Mercury Set to Cross 40°C in Several Areas

This year, temperatures are expected to touch 40°C in many districts, while Hyderabad may see highs between 36°C and 38°C. Given these above-normal temperature predictions, many parents are pushing for the immediate implementation of half-day classes to safeguard children from the scorching heat.

Also Read: Telangana Inter Exams Begin Across the State with Enhanced CCTV Surveillance and Strict Monitoring!

Half-Day Schools Already Implemented for Urdu Medium Sections

The Telangana government has already introduced half-day schools from March 2 for Urdu medium schools, Urdu medium sections in parallel medium institutions, and Urdu medium DIET sections in view of Ramzan. Parents are now demanding that this facility be extended to all schools in the State.

School Timings and Mid-Day Meal Arrangements

Once announced, schools will function from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM, and mid-day meals will be provided in government and local body schools after class hours.

An official notification regarding the commencement of half-day schools across Telangana is expected soon, ensuring relief for students during the peak summer season.