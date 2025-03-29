Telangana Heatwave: IMD Predicts Light to Moderate Rains Bringing Relief from Soaring Temperatures

Telangana is currently facing intense heat as temperatures continue to rise to record levels. The early morning sun itself is leaving people distressed, as citizens battle not only the scorching heat but also severe hot winds. Maximum temperatures have been hovering between 36 to 41 degrees Celsius across the state, making daily life challenging for many.

IMD Hyderabad Issues Fresh Weather Alert

In a welcome update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted light to moderate rains over Telangana on April 2, 3, and 4. The possibility of rainfall is expected to bring much-needed relief to the people from the persistent heatwave.

Dry Weather Until April 1 with Rising Temperatures

However, the IMD also mentioned that dry weather will likely continue until April 1, and during this period, the maximum temperature is expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. This means people may have to endure intense heat for the next few days before witnessing any rainfall.

Current Temperature Status in Telangana

Currently, most parts of Telangana are recording temperatures ranging from 36°C to 41°C. The IMD officials have urged people to take necessary precautions during the daytime, stay hydrated, and avoid direct sun exposure, especially during peak hours.