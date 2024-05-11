Telangana Heatwave: IMD Warns of Possible Return Post May 20

Hyderabad: Telangana, including its capital Hyderabad, is currently experiencing a reprieve from the scorching heat, but the relief might be short-lived, according to forecasts by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Dr. A. Shravani, a scientist at IMD-Hyderabad, has cautioned that the heatwave is not entirely over for Telangana and could make a comeback after May 20.

While the next five days are expected to see average maximum temperatures in Hyderabad remaining below 40 degrees Celsius, periodic rains and a partly cloudy sky are anticipated, offering temporary relief. Similarly, districts across Telangana might experience intermittent rainfall, which could prevent a significant surge in temperatures.

The IMD’s warning underscores the importance of remaining vigilant and prepared for the possibility of a resurgence of extreme heat in the region. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe and hydrated during the anticipated return of high temperatures.

As the state navigates through this transitional period, authorities and citizens alike are urged to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and heed any advisories issued by the IMD to mitigate the impact of the impending heatwave.