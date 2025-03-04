Telangana

Telangana Heatwave Alert: Temperatures to Soar 3°C Higher in Next 72 Hours, Warns Met Department

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for Telangana, warning residents of a 2–3°C spike in maximum temperatures over the next three days, starting March 3, 2025.

Uma Devi4 March 2025 - 17:41
A digital thermometer displays rising temperatures in Hyderabad amid the Meteorological Department's heatwave warning.
A digital thermometer displays rising temperatures in Hyderabad amid the Meteorological Department's heatwave warning.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for Telangana, warning residents of a 2–3°C spike in maximum temperatures over the next three days, starting March 3, 2025. The state, already reeling under unseasonably high temperatures, is likely to see mercury levels breach 38°C in several districts.

Telangana Heatwave Alert: Temperatures to Soar 3°C Higher in Next 72 Hours

Also Read: Telangana 10 MLAs Face Disqualification as SC Steps In: March 25 Hearing Set

Current Situation

  • Bhaderwah recorded Telangana’s highest temperature this week at 38°C on March 2.
  • Daytime temperatures across the state currently range between 35°C (maximum) and 21°C (minimum).
  • February 2025 saw 50% less rainfall than average, worsening dry conditions and contributing to rising heat.

Key Districts Under Alert

  • Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial: Temperatures expected to reach 38–40°C.
  • Hyderabad: Maximum temperatures to hover around 36–36.3°C, with hazy mornings and partly cloudy skies23.
  • Medak, Nizamabad, Rangareddy: Recorded 37.8–38.3°C this week, the highest in the state16.

Meteorological Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts:

  • A gradual 3°C rise in daytime temperatures by March 6, with peak heat in Hyderabad, Khammam, and Nizamabad.
  • Increased likelihood of dry winds and heatwaves in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
  • April–May 2025 could bring even harsher conditions, with temperatures potentially exceeding 45°C.
  • Night temperatures to remain elevated, worsening discomfort3.
  • Rainfall relief: Scattered showers expected in parts of Telangana later this month, offering temporary respite3.

Health Advisory: Stay Safe in the Heat

The IMD urges residents to:

  • Hydrate frequently and avoid direct sunlight between 11 AM and 4 PM.
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
  • Monitor children, elderly individuals, and outdoor workers for heatstroke symptoms (dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat).

Regional Implications

  • *South and Central India, including Telangana, will experience *above-average temperatures until May.
  • Northwest India (excluding Himalayan regions) and the Northeast also face intensified heat.
  • Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra may see milder conditions due to coastal winds.

Long-Term Predictions

The IMD’s seasonal outlook highlights:

  • A 70% rise in heatwave days across India compared to 2024.
  • Reduced pre-monsoon rainfall in March–May, exacerbating drought risks.

Current Conditions: As of March 4, 2025, Hyderabad’s Bahadurpura and Kukatpally areas report 36.2–36.3°C, while Yergatla (Nizamabad) hit 38.3°C—marking the start of what could be Telangana’s hottest summer in seven years46.

The IMD attributes the rising heat to El Niño effects and urbanization-driven Urban Heat Island phenomena, urging residents to stay updated via official forecasts4. With March temperatures already breaching norms, the state gears up for a grueling summer ahead.

“Residents must take precautions immediately,” stated a Hyderabad Met Department official. “This summer could be one of the most extreme in recent decades.”

Follow official weather bulletins and avoid non-essential outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

Note: This article is sourced exclusively from the Hyderabad Meteorological Department and India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Tags
Uma Devi4 March 2025 - 17:41

Related Articles

Telangana 10 MLAs Face Disqualification as SC Steps In: March 25 Hearing Set

Telangana 10 MLAs Face Disqualification as SC Steps In: March 25 Hearing Set

4 March 2025 - 17:22
Telangana: Big Blow to Ruling Congress as BJP-Backed Candidate Wins MLC Elections

Telangana: Big Blow to Ruling Congress as BJP-Backed Candidate Wins MLC Elections

4 March 2025 - 17:12
Health Minister’s Surprise Visit to Gandhi Hospital: Strict Action Ordered Against Absentee Doctors

Health Minister’s Surprise Visit to Gandhi Hospital: Strict Action Ordered Against Absentee Doctors

4 March 2025 - 16:59
Telangana Health Minister Reviews Medical College Construction Progress, Calls for Faster Completion

Telangana Health Minister Reviews Medical College Construction Progress, Calls for Faster Completion

4 March 2025 - 16:55
Back to top button