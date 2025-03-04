Telangana Heatwave Alert: Temperatures to Soar 3°C Higher in Next 72 Hours, Warns Met Department
The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for Telangana, warning residents of a 2–3°C spike in maximum temperatures over the next three days, starting March 3, 2025.
The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for Telangana, warning residents of a 2–3°C spike in maximum temperatures over the next three days, starting March 3, 2025. The state, already reeling under unseasonably high temperatures, is likely to see mercury levels breach 38°C in several districts.
Table of Contents
Telangana Heatwave Alert: Temperatures to Soar 3°C Higher in Next 72 Hours
Also Read: Telangana 10 MLAs Face Disqualification as SC Steps In: March 25 Hearing Set
Current Situation
- Bhaderwah recorded Telangana’s highest temperature this week at 38°C on March 2.
- Daytime temperatures across the state currently range between 35°C (maximum) and 21°C (minimum).
- February 2025 saw 50% less rainfall than average, worsening dry conditions and contributing to rising heat.
Key Districts Under Alert
- Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial: Temperatures expected to reach 38–40°C.
- Hyderabad: Maximum temperatures to hover around 36–36.3°C, with hazy mornings and partly cloudy skies23.
- Medak, Nizamabad, Rangareddy: Recorded 37.8–38.3°C this week, the highest in the state16.
Meteorological Forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts:
- A gradual 3°C rise in daytime temperatures by March 6, with peak heat in Hyderabad, Khammam, and Nizamabad.
- Increased likelihood of dry winds and heatwaves in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
- April–May 2025 could bring even harsher conditions, with temperatures potentially exceeding 45°C.
- Night temperatures to remain elevated, worsening discomfort3.
- Rainfall relief: Scattered showers expected in parts of Telangana later this month, offering temporary respite3.
Health Advisory: Stay Safe in the Heat
The IMD urges residents to:
- Hydrate frequently and avoid direct sunlight between 11 AM and 4 PM.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Monitor children, elderly individuals, and outdoor workers for heatstroke symptoms (dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat).
Regional Implications
- *South and Central India, including Telangana, will experience *above-average temperatures until May.
- Northwest India (excluding Himalayan regions) and the Northeast also face intensified heat.
- Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra may see milder conditions due to coastal winds.
Long-Term Predictions
The IMD’s seasonal outlook highlights:
- A 70% rise in heatwave days across India compared to 2024.
- Reduced pre-monsoon rainfall in March–May, exacerbating drought risks.
Current Conditions: As of March 4, 2025, Hyderabad’s Bahadurpura and Kukatpally areas report 36.2–36.3°C, while Yergatla (Nizamabad) hit 38.3°C—marking the start of what could be Telangana’s hottest summer in seven years46.
The IMD attributes the rising heat to El Niño effects and urbanization-driven Urban Heat Island phenomena, urging residents to stay updated via official forecasts4. With March temperatures already breaching norms, the state gears up for a grueling summer ahead.
“Residents must take precautions immediately,” stated a Hyderabad Met Department official. “This summer could be one of the most extreme in recent decades.”
Follow official weather bulletins and avoid non-essential outdoor activities during peak heat hours.
Note: This article is sourced exclusively from the Hyderabad Meteorological Department and India Meteorological Department (IMD).