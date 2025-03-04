Telangana Heatwave Alert: Temperatures to Soar 3°C Higher in Next 72 Hours, Warns Met Department

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for Telangana, warning residents of a 2–3°C spike in maximum temperatures over the next three days, starting March 3, 2025. The state, already reeling under unseasonably high temperatures, is likely to see mercury levels breach 38°C in several districts.

Current Situation

Bhaderwah recorded Telangana’s highest temperature this week at 38°C on March 2.

Daytime temperatures across the state currently range between 35°C (maximum) and 21°C (minimum).

February 2025 saw 50% less rainfall than average, worsening dry conditions and contributing to rising heat.

Key Districts Under Alert

Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial: Temperatures expected to reach 38–40°C.

Hyderabad: Maximum temperatures to hover around 36–36.3°C, with hazy mornings and partly cloudy skies23.

Medak, Nizamabad, Rangareddy: Recorded 37.8–38.3°C this week, the highest in the state16.

Meteorological Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts:

A gradual 3°C rise in daytime temperatures by March 6, with peak heat in Hyderabad, Khammam, and Nizamabad.

Increased likelihood of dry winds and heatwaves in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

April–May 2025 could bring even harsher conditions, with temperatures potentially exceeding 45°C.

Night temperatures to remain elevated, worsening discomfort3.

Rainfall relief: Scattered showers expected in parts of Telangana later this month, offering temporary respite3.

Health Advisory: Stay Safe in the Heat

The IMD urges residents to:

Hydrate frequently and avoid direct sunlight between 11 AM and 4 PM.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Monitor children, elderly individuals, and outdoor workers for heatstroke symptoms (dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat).

Regional Implications

*South and Central India, including Telangana, will experience *above-average temperatures until May.

Northwest India (excluding Himalayan regions) and the Northeast also face intensified heat.

Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra may see milder conditions due to coastal winds.

Long-Term Predictions

The IMD’s seasonal outlook highlights:

A 70% rise in heatwave days across India compared to 2024.

Reduced pre-monsoon rainfall in March–May, exacerbating drought risks.

Current Conditions: As of March 4, 2025, Hyderabad’s Bahadurpura and Kukatpally areas report 36.2–36.3°C, while Yergatla (Nizamabad) hit 38.3°C—marking the start of what could be Telangana’s hottest summer in seven years46.

The IMD attributes the rising heat to El Niño effects and urbanization-driven Urban Heat Island phenomena, urging residents to stay updated via official forecasts4. With March temperatures already breaching norms, the state gears up for a grueling summer ahead.

“Residents must take precautions immediately,” stated a Hyderabad Met Department official. “This summer could be one of the most extreme in recent decades.”

Follow official weather bulletins and avoid non-essential outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

Note: This article is sourced exclusively from the Hyderabad Meteorological Department and India Meteorological Department (IMD).