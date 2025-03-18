Telangana Heatwave Break: IMD Predicts Rain Relief Starting March 20

Hyderabad, March 18, 2024 – The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted thunderstorms and scattered rains across Telangana from March 20 to 24, offering much-needed relief from weeks of relentless heatwave conditions. Temperatures are expected to drop by 3–5°C, breaking the prolonged dry spell affecting daily life and agriculture.

Also Read: Heat Wave Alert: Hyderabad and Telangana Districts Sizzle Over 40°C!

Telangana Heatwave to Subside as IMD Predicts Rain Relief from March 20

Key Highlights of IMD’s Forecast

Heatwave Alert Until March 20: Five districts, including Adilabad and Jagtial, will endure temperatures of 40–42°C until Wednesday.

Five districts, including Adilabad and Jagtial, will endure temperatures of until Wednesday. Cooling Trend Begins March 20: Daytime temperatures to fall to 37°C by March 20 and 36°C by March 21, with nights cooling to 19–21°C .

Daytime temperatures to fall to by March 20 and by March 21, with nights cooling to . Hyderabad Relief: After peaking at 39.2°C last week, the capital’s temperature will stabilize below 38°C post-March 20.

Districts Under Yellow Alert

The IMD issued a yellow alert for the following districts, where temperatures have consistently exceeded 40°C:

Adilabad (Bela recorded 42°C on March 17)

(Bela recorded on March 17) Kumram Bheem

Asifabad

Mancherial

Jagtial

Residents in these areas are urged to avoid direct sunlight during peak hours and stay hydrated.

Precautionary Measures for Heatwave Safety

Drink 3–4 liters of water daily to prevent dehydration.

daily to prevent dehydration. Use umbrellas, hats, or scarves when outdoors.

Limit outdoor activities between 11 AM and 4 PM .

. Seek medical help if experiencing dizziness or nausea.

Weather Timeline: March 19–24

Date Day Temperature Night Temperature Conditions March 19 38°C 24°C Dry and hot March 20 37°C 20°C Thunderstorms begin March 21–24 36°C 19–21°C Scattered rains

Why This Rainfall Matters

The incoming rains, driven by a western disturbance (a storm system originating from the Mediterranean), will improve air quality and replenish soil moisture. Farmers, particularly those preparing for summer crops like maize and pulses, welcome this shift. Increased humidity may also reduce wildfire risks in forested zones like Kumram Bheem.

Health Advisory for Vulnerable Groups

Doctors advise children, elderly citizens, and outdoor workers to take extra precautions until temperatures drop. Hospitals in heatwave-hit districts have reported a 20% rise in heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion, over the past week.

Government Response

The Telangana government has extended public park hours and opened cooling centers in high-risk districts. Authorities are also monitoring water supply levels to ensure uninterrupted access during the heatwave.

Stay tuned to Munsif for real-time weather updates and health guidelines.