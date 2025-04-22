Telangana Heatwave Turns Deadly: 7 Die of Heatstroke in One Day

Hyderabad: Telangana is currently facing an extreme heatwave, resulting in the tragic death of seven individuals across different districts on Monday due to heatstroke.

Victims Identified Across Multiple Districts

The fatalities were reported from various parts of the state, including:

Shankar (48) and Raju (42) from Korna Pet Colony in Nirmal city

and from Korna Pet Colony in city Chauhan Keshao (60) from Bheemapur village, Narnoor Mandal , Adilabad district

from Bheemapur village, , Prema Latha (58) , a woman farmer who collapsed at a paddy procurement center in Chirala Pale village, Turrur Mandal , Mahbubabad district

, a woman farmer who collapsed at a paddy procurement center in Chirala Pale village, , Sridevi (36) from Katrapalli village, Sangam Mandal , Warangal district

from Katrapalli village, , Elamma (54) from Golapalli village, Shankarapatnam Mandal , Karimnagar district

from Golapalli village, , Lakshmi (55) from Kolhapur Mandal, Nagarkurnool district

Victims Were Engaged in Daily Activitie

All of the victims were reportedly outdoors and engaged in regular activities when they were struck by heatstroke. The sudden spike in temperatures has made even short exposure to the sun highly dangerous.

Authorities Issue Heatwave Warnings

The Telangana Meteorological Department has issued warnings across multiple districts and advised residents to:

Avoid stepping out during peak hours

Stay hydrated

Wear light, breathable clothing

Seek shade or indoor shelter whenever possible

Emergency services across the state are on high alert to respond swiftly to any further heat-related incidents.

Health Officials Urge Caution

Health authorities have stressed the importance of recognizing early signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, such as:

Dizziness or fainting

Excessive sweating or dry skin

Headaches and nausea

Confusion or disorientation

The ongoing heatwave has triggered public concern, and officials are monitoring the situation closely.