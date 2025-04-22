Telangana Heatwave Turns Deadly: 7 Die of Heatstroke in One Day
Hyderabad: Telangana is currently facing an extreme heatwave, resulting in the tragic death of seven individuals across different districts on Monday due to heatstroke.
Victims Identified Across Multiple Districts
The fatalities were reported from various parts of the state, including:
- Shankar (48) and Raju (42) from Korna Pet Colony in Nirmal city
- Chauhan Keshao (60) from Bheemapur village, Narnoor Mandal, Adilabad district
- Prema Latha (58), a woman farmer who collapsed at a paddy procurement center in Chirala Pale village, Turrur Mandal, Mahbubabad district
- Sridevi (36) from Katrapalli village, Sangam Mandal, Warangal district
- Elamma (54) from Golapalli village, Shankarapatnam Mandal, Karimnagar district
- Lakshmi (55) from Kolhapur Mandal, Nagarkurnool district
Victims Were Engaged in Daily Activitie
All of the victims were reportedly outdoors and engaged in regular activities when they were struck by heatstroke. The sudden spike in temperatures has made even short exposure to the sun highly dangerous.
Authorities Issue Heatwave Warnings
The Telangana Meteorological Department has issued warnings across multiple districts and advised residents to:
- Avoid stepping out during peak hours
- Stay hydrated
- Wear light, breathable clothing
- Seek shade or indoor shelter whenever possible
Emergency services across the state are on high alert to respond swiftly to any further heat-related incidents.
Health Officials Urge Caution
Health authorities have stressed the importance of recognizing early signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, such as:
- Dizziness or fainting
- Excessive sweating or dry skin
- Headaches and nausea
- Confusion or disorientation
The ongoing heatwave has triggered public concern, and officials are monitoring the situation closely.