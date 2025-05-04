Telangana Heatwave Alert: IMD Warns 13 Districts, Government Launches Action Plan
IMD issues severe heatwave warning for 13 Telangana districts; government rolls out Heatwave Action Plan 2025 to protect vulnerable groups.
Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Telangana, identifying 13 districts at high risk of extreme temperatures through May and June.
The state government has activated its Heatwave Action Plan 2025 in response to rising concerns over public health and safety.
13 Districts on High Alert for Prolonged Heatwave Conditions
Based on 11 years of data, the following districts face 21 to 40 days of heatwave conditions annually and are likely to experience severe heat in the coming weeks:
- Adilabad
- Nirmal
- Jagtial
- Kumram Bheem Asifabad
- Mancherial
- Peddapalli
- Karimnagar
- Warangal
- Mulugu
- Khammam
- Suryapet
- Mahabubabad
- Nalgonda
These regions are witnessing rising temperatures and localised heatwaves, with further intensification expected.
Vulnerable Groups at Greater Risk
Health experts and disaster management officials warn that the following groups are most vulnerable during heatwaves:
- Infants and young children
- Pregnant women and new mothers
- The elderly
- People with chronic illnesses
- Outdoor and manual laborers
Authorities advise staying indoors during peak heat hours, hydrating frequently, and seeking medical help if symptoms like dizziness, heat exhaustion, or dehydration occur.
Heatwave Action Plan 2025 Rolled Out by Telangana Government
In a proactive measure, the Telangana government has released its updated Heatwave Action Plan 2025, outlining early warning systems, community awareness drives, and medical readiness. The plan emphasizes:
- Public cooling shelters
- Emergency health response at PHCs
- Awareness campaigns in schools and local communities
- Coordination with IMD for real-time updates
High Temperatures to Persist Through May and June
According to IMD forecasts, temperatures across Telangana will remain dangerously high well into June, making it critical for the public to follow safety guidelines and stay alert to daily weather updates.