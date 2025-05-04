Telangana

Fouzia Farhana4 May 2025 - 13:09
Telangana Heatwave Alert: IMD Warns 13 Districts, Government Launches Action Plan

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Telangana, identifying 13 districts at high risk of extreme temperatures through May and June.

The state government has activated its Heatwave Action Plan 2025 in response to rising concerns over public health and safety.

13 Districts on High Alert for Prolonged Heatwave Conditions

Based on 11 years of data, the following districts face 21 to 40 days of heatwave conditions annually and are likely to experience severe heat in the coming weeks:

  • Adilabad
  • Nirmal
  • Jagtial
  • Kumram Bheem Asifabad
  • Mancherial
  • Peddapalli
  • Karimnagar
  • Warangal
  • Mulugu
  • Khammam
  • Suryapet
  • Mahabubabad
  • Nalgonda

These regions are witnessing rising temperatures and localised heatwaves, with further intensification expected.

Vulnerable Groups at Greater Risk

Health experts and disaster management officials warn that the following groups are most vulnerable during heatwaves:

  • Infants and young children
  • Pregnant women and new mothers
  • The elderly
  • People with chronic illnesses
  • Outdoor and manual laborers

Authorities advise staying indoors during peak heat hours, hydrating frequently, and seeking medical help if symptoms like dizziness, heat exhaustion, or dehydration occur.

Heatwave Action Plan 2025 Rolled Out by Telangana Government

In a proactive measure, the Telangana government has released its updated Heatwave Action Plan 2025, outlining early warning systems, community awareness drives, and medical readiness. The plan emphasizes:

  • Public cooling shelters
  • Emergency health response at PHCs
  • Awareness campaigns in schools and local communities
  • Coordination with IMD for real-time updates

High Temperatures to Persist Through May and June

According to IMD forecasts, temperatures across Telangana will remain dangerously high well into June, making it critical for the public to follow safety guidelines and stay alert to daily weather updates.

