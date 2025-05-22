Telangana: Heavy Rain and Lightning Strikes Claim 4 Lives

Hyderabad: Four people lost their lives due to lightning strikes amid heavy rains that lashed various parts of Telangana on Wednesday night, causing distress and damage across rural areas.

Two Killed in Mahabubabad District

In Mahabubabad district, intense rainfall was accompanied by lightning strikes. Two individuals were killed in separate incidents. One of the victims was Prabhu, a panchayat employee from Gundenga village in Gudur Mandal. The other was a shepherd named Chiraloo from Ootai village, who was struck by lightning while tending to his cattle.

Female Farmer and Youth Die in Separate Incidents

In Nalgonda district, 46-year-old Bhikshamma, a female farmer from Appajipet, died after being hit by lightning while working in the fields. A separate tragic incident occurred in Wanaparthy district, where an 18-year-old youth named Nagaraju from Miyapur lost his life due to a lightning strike.

Rising Concern Over Weather-Related Casualties

The repeated incidents of fatalities due to lightning have raised concerns among rural populations, especially farmers and outdoor workers, who are at increased risk during unseasonal storms.

Authorities Urged to Raise Awareness

Local leaders and residents have urged authorities to initiate awareness campaigns and implement early warning systems to prevent such tragedies in the future.