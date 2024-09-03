Telangana | Heavy Rains and Floods Devastate Over 20 Lakh Acres of Crops in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana has been severely impacted by a recent bout of heavy rains, resulting in extensive crop damage across the State.

Initial assessments estimated the crop loss at around 4.15 lakh acres; however, updated figures reveal that more than 20 lakh acres have been affected. Final numbers will be confirmed once the enumeration is complete. Officials are concerned about a significant drop in crop production this season.

The districts most affected include Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Hanamkonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Jangaon. The most substantial damage has been to paddy, cotton, and maize crops. Cotton, in particular, is at high risk as it was in the flowering stage. Standing water in fields may cause the cotton plants to turn red and dry out.

Agricultural experts warn that the situation could worsen if the heavy rains continue, especially for cotton which is cultivated over nearly 42.6 lakh acres in Telangana. Cotton cultivation has already dropped by around eight lakh acres this Vanakalam (Kharif) season compared to the normal sown area of 50.4 lakh acres.

Officials also predict a significant reduction in crop production this season. Agricultural operations have been severely disrupted, with sowing completed in only 1.1 crore acres out of the usual 1.29 crore acres in Telangana. Paddy is being cultivated in approximately 48 lakh acres and cotton in 42.6 lakh acres. Due to the recent heavy rains, both these crops are expected to see a decline in production.

The persistent rainfall has led to widespread concerns among farmers, with 85,323 farmers reporting substantial losses across the State. Khammam district has been particularly hard-hit, with 46,374 farmers affected, followed by Mahabubabad with 18,089 and Suryapet with 9,227.

The adverse weather and waterlogging have heightened the risk of pest infestations for crops including paddy, cotton, maize, soybean, sorghum, and millets, potentially further impacting production. The Agriculture department is currently assessing the damage, with a comprehensive report expected soon to detail the extent of the losses.