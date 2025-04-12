Telangana Weather Alert: Heavy Rains Predicted for Next Three Days

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a weather alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rains in several districts of Telangana over the next three days. The state has already been witnessing intense downpours at isolated locations for the past few days.

Low Pressure Over Bay of Bengal Behind Rain Spell

Officials stated that a surface periodicity linked to a low-pressure area in the west-central Bay of Bengal is currently influencing the weather. This system extends up to 1.5 km above sea level and is expected to result in cyclonic rains in parts of the state.

Northern Telangana to Receive Heavy Rains

The meteorological department has particularly warned of heavy rainfall in the northern districts, including Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Karimnagar. Authorities have urged residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Precautionary Measures Advised

Disaster management and local administration teams have been asked to remain on standby. People living in vulnerable areas are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and monitor official updates regularly.