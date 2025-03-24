Telangana High Court Adjourns Hearing on Former SIB Chief’s Bail Plea in Phone-Tapping Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has deferred the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of former Inspector General of Police T. Prabhakar Rao, the key accused in the high-profile phone-tapping case. The court has granted two weeks for the state government to file its counter-response before proceeding with the case.

Key Developments in the Case

The High Court on Monday heard the petition of Prabhakar Rao, who led the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) during the tenure of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was in power.

The former IPS officer, who has been in the United States for over a year, was declared an absconder by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case. Through his legal counsel, Rao filed an anticipatory bail petition, citing political motives behind the charges.

Allegations and Rao’s Defense

In his petition, Prabhakar Rao dismissed the allegations of phone tapping as politically motivated. He argued that the complaint, First Information Report (FIR), and charge sheet were fabricated to frame him. He further alleged that the SIT presented a concocted narrative regarding unauthorized phone surveillance and subsequent destruction of records to appease the current political establishment.

Refuting claims of absconding, Rao clarified that he had left for the US on March 11, 2024, while the SIT only named him as an accused on April 29, 2024—almost 50 days after his departure. He emphasized that he had proactively informed the court of his travel for medical reasons and that his journey took place well before the case was registered.

Claims of Cooperation with Investigation

The former intelligence chief asserted that he had maintained communication with the investigating officer, provided his contact details, and expressed his willingness to cooperate with the probe. He also claimed that no law enforcement official had attempted to contact him for an inquiry, contradicting the SIT’s stance.

Background: Unfolding of the Phone-Tapping Case

The phone-tapping controversy under the previous BRS administration surfaced in March 2024, leading to the arrest of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Praneeth Rao following a complaint filed by Additional SP D. Ramesh from the SIB. Since then, the SIT has named six accused in the case, including:

Praneeth Rao (DSP)

Thirupathanna (Additional SP)

Bhujanga Rao (Additional SP)

P. Radha Kishan Rao (Former DCP)

T. Prabhakar Rao (Former IG & SIB Chief)

Sravan Kumar (Accused, currently in the US)

Authorities arrested four of the accused, while Prabhakar Rao and Sravan Kumar remain overseas.

Allegations Against Former SIB Chief Prabhakar Rao

Investigators allege that Prabhakar Rao established a covert surveillance team within the SIB, composed of trusted aides such as DSP Praneeth Rao. This specialized unit reportedly monitored opposition political leaders, their family members, dissident politicians within the BRS, businessmen, journalists, and even members of the judiciary.

Efforts to Extradite Accused Officials

In August 2024, Telangana Police initiated efforts to repatriate both Prabhakar Rao and Sravan Kumar from the United States. The state authorities requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue Red Corner Notices against them. The request remains pending.

Legal Proceedings and What’s Next

With the Telangana HC adjourning the case for two weeks, all eyes are on the state government’s response. The decision could have significant political and legal implications, given the sensitivity of the allegations.