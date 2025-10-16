Telangana High Court Clears HYDRAA’s Bahmanpura Doula Lake Project for Inauguration

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has given the green signal for the inauguration and ongoing restoration works of the historic Bahmanpura Doula Lake located in the Old City. Residents had earlier filed a petition claiming that their properties fell within the Full Tank Level (FTL) limits of the lake and sought a stay on the development activities.

Hearing the case on Wednesday, Justice Vijayasen Reddy ruled that the restoration and beautification work, which are already about 90% complete, cannot be halted at this stage. The judge advised that if any residential plots are indeed situated within the FTL boundaries, compensation could be sought through the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) mechanism.

Additional Advocate General Imran Khan represented HYDRAA (Hyderabad Development and Restoration Authority) in court and presented photographic evidence showing the lake filled with water, emphasizing the substantial progress made in rejuvenating the area. He also briefed the court on the historical and environmental significance of the lake and its importance to the Old City’s ecosystem.

After reviewing the submissions, Justice Reddy commended HYDRAA’s ongoing efforts to restore and beautify lakes across Hyderabad. The court observed that such initiatives are essential for urban sustainability and should be encouraged rather than obstructed.

Officials reported that nearly all civil and landscaping works at Bahmanpura Doula Lake have been completed, setting the stage for its official inauguration soon. The High Court’s nod marks a major boost for Hyderabad’s lake revival mission, aimed at restoring the city’s vanishing water bodies and enhancing local environmental resilience.