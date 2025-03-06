Telangana High Court Halts Land Acquisition in Hakeempet, A Major Setback for CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has encountered a major setback as the Telangana High Court issued a stay order on the state government’s land acquisition process in Hakeempet, Vikarabad district.

The decision has put a temporary halt to the government’s plan to acquire land for industrial development under the Industrial Corridor project.

The court’s intervention follows strong opposition from local farmers, who allege that the land acquisition is being carried out to benefit a company linked to CM Revanth Reddy’s son-in-law.

With the next hearing scheduled for March 7, the Congress-led Telangana government now faces a legal battle over the contentious project.

Government’s Plan for Hakeempet Land Acquisition

The Telangana government had announced plans to acquire 1,358.37 acres of land in Hakeempet, Lagcherla, Polepally, Rotibanda Tanda, and Pulicherlakunta Tanda, located in Dudyal Mandal, Vikarabad district. This land was initially proposed for the development of a Pharma Village, intended to boost the state’s pharmaceutical industry and attract investments.

Previous Land Acquisition Controversy in Lagcherla and Polepally

However, the land acquisition process soon became controversial, as farmers in Lagcherla and Polepally raised concerns that the project was intended to benefit private entities rather than serve public interest. Allegations emerged that a company linked to CM Revanth Reddy’s son-in-law was a potential beneficiary of the project.

Following large-scale protests from farmers, the Telangana government was forced to withdraw the land acquisition notification for Lagcherla and Polepally.

Telangana Government’s Attempt to Revive Land Acquisition Under Industrial Corridor

After the withdrawal of the Pharma Village project in Lagcherla and Polepally, the Telangana government shifted its focus to Hakeempet, this time under the Industrial Corridor project. Officials argued that the project was necessary for industrial development and job creation in the region.

However, farmers and landowners in Hakeempet opposed the move and approached the High Court, arguing that the government’s land acquisition strategy was unfair and disregarded their rights.

High Court Issues Stay Order on Hakeempet Land Acquisition

Following a petition from aggrieved farmers, the Telangana High Court reviewed the case and ruled in favor of halting land acquisition in Hakeempet until further orders. The court’s decision puts the government’s project on hold, pending further legal scrutiny.

The next hearing is scheduled for March 7, where both parties will present their arguments.

Political Ramifications for CM Revanth Reddy

The High Court’s intervention comes as a significant political blow to CM Revanth Reddy’s government, which has been facing increasing criticism over its land acquisition policies. The opposition parties, including BRS and BJP, have seized the opportunity to question the transparency of the Congress government.

Allegations of Favoritism and Corruption

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have accused the Congress government of favoritism and corruption, citing the alleged involvement of CM Revanth Reddy’s son-in-law in the Pharma Village project. Political analysts believe that this controversy could impact the Congress party’s image ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

Farmers’ Concerns and Demands

The farmer community has been at the center of this dispute, demanding that the government:

Stop forced land acquisition and provide fair compensation

and provide Ensure transparency in the process and disclose actual beneficiaries

in the process and disclose Focus on alternative locations for industrial projects that do not affect agricultural land

Farmers have also warned of mass protests if the government attempts to bypass the court’s decision and proceed with the project.