Telangana High Court Issues Notices in Quash Petitions Filed by KTR

Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has issued notices to the Police Department and complainants in connection with multiple quash petitions filed by Sircilla MLA and BRS working President KT Rama Rao. The petitions seek to quash cases related to election matters and alleged defamatory remarks.

Court Seeks Explanations, Hearing Scheduled for March 18

The court has directed the concerned parties to provide explanations and has scheduled the next hearing for March 18, 2025. KTR has filed three separate petitions challenging different cases registered against him.

Case Related to MLC Elections

The first case pertains to the MLC elections, where Medipally police registered an FIR in May 2024 based on a complaint by journalist-turned-politician Chintapandu Naveen, also known as Teenmaar Mallanna. The complaint alleged that fabricated videos were circulated to influence the election outcome.

Former Minister G Jagadish Reddy was also named in the case, and both Rama Rao and Jagadish Reddy have filed quash petitions. However, Justice Lakshman recused himself from hearing this case and directed the High Court registry to assign it to another judge.

Defamation Case Over Social Media Remarks

The second case was based on a complaint filed at Saifabad police station by Congress leader Anil Kumar Yadav. He accused KTR of using offensive language on social media.

On August 20, 2024, KTR allegedly posted a tweet referring to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as ‘Cheap Minister’ and ‘Delhi Ghulam’ (Delhi Slave). The complaint stated that the tweet was defamatory and damaged the CM’s reputation.

Allegations Over Musi Project Funds

The third case was registered at Utnoor Police Station following a complaint by Congress leader Atram Suguna. She alleged that Rama Rao falsely accused the Congress party of planning to misappropriate Rs 25,000 crore through the Musi project.

Next Steps in Legal Proceedings

Justice Lakshman, while reviewing the second and third cases, has sought responses from the police and complainants. The matters have been adjourned to March 18 for further hearing.