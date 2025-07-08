Telangana High Court Sends Notices in ₹2,000 Crore Khajaguda Land Grabbing Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to state agencies including HYDRAA, GHMC, and HMDA in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by four Congress MLAs. The petition alleges large-scale land encroachment and irregular construction permissions on over 27 acres of government land in Survey No. 27 of Khajaguda, Ranga Reddy district — land estimated to be worth more than ₹2,000 crore.

The PIL was filed by Congress legislators J. Anirudh Reddy, Y. Srinivas Reddy, Dr. Murali Naik Bhukya, and Dr. K.K. Rajesh Reddy. A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara heard the petition.

Petition Alleges Government Inaction and Collusion by Officials

The MLAs accused revenue and civic officials of colluding with private developers to enable the illegal construction of eight 47-storey luxury towers under the Beverly Hills Owners Welfare Society. The petitioners claim that a portion of the land lies within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of a lake, making construction activity environmentally and legally impermissible.

The PIL also states that a ready-mix cement plant was established just 150 meters from Oakridge School, allegedly violating environmental and zoning regulations.

Historical Records Cited to Prove Government Ownership

The petitioners referenced Khasra Pahanis, Sethwar records, and earlier High Court judgments to prove that the land has been classified as “poramboke” (non-assigned government land) since the 1950s. They argued that the land transfer to the Beverly Hills Owners Welfare Society through DGPA (Development Agreement-cum-General Power of Attorney) arrangements is legally invalid.

Allegations Against Former Ranga Reddy Collector

Advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar, representing the petitioners, alleged that the former Ranga Reddy district collector played a direct role in granting permissions despite knowing the land belonged to the government. He accused the official of transferring government, Bhoodan, and GHMC/HMDA land to private parties by misusing the Dharani portal, an online land records platform.

The PIL further claims that the total plinth area of the towers exceeds 50 lakh square feet, posing both legal and environmental concerns.