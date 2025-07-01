Telangana High Court Slams GHMC Over Illegal Constructions in Khanamet

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court came down strongly on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for failing to take action against alleged illegal constructions in Khanamet, Rajendranagar Mandal. The court expressed serious concern over the apparent negligence and blame-shifting among civic bodies and warned of public naming and shaming if accountability is not ensured.

Petitioners Accuse GHMC of Ignoring Complaints

The case was brought before the High Court by Syed Rahimunnisa and seven others, who alleged that Rayapati Pratibha, Rayapati Sriharsha, and GB Prasad were illegally constructing buildings on land the petitioners claim ownership of. Despite submitting multiple complaints to GHMC, the civic body allegedly failed to act, prompting the petitioners to seek legal intervention for demolition orders.

Also Read: Big Win for Telangana: Centre Blocks Andhra’s Godavari Project

Court Criticizes GHMC’s “Evasive” Approach

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, who is presiding over the case, voiced serious displeasure with the way GHMC and related departments were handling the issue. The court criticized the evasive behavior and bureaucratic buck-passing:

“From GHMC to the task force, from the task force to the police, and the police citing law and order issues – this evasive attitude cannot be tolerated.”

The judge emphasized that passing files without action amounted to a dereliction of duty.

In a stern warning, the High Court ordered that weekly reports on demolition actions must be submitted starting next Monday. The judge said:

“You all just wave your hands and claim you have done your job. If this continues, I will order that a poster displaying the names of all such negligent standing counsels and officials be lit up at night for public view.”

This unusual warning underscores the court’s intent to enforce transparency and public accountability.

No Immediate Demolitions, But Monitoring to Continue

While the court issued notices to the alleged violators, it clarified that no demolitions will take place until further orders. However, it confirmed that the weekly updates will be closely monitored to ensure that officials do not shirk their responsibilities.

The High Court’s remarks reflect growing public frustration with unauthorised constructions and civic inaction in Hyderabad. This case may set a precedent for stricter judicial oversight over municipal governance and urban planning enforcement in Telangana.