Telangana High Court Slams HYDRAA, Calls for Equal Action on Encroachments

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has once again expressed its displeasure over the selective approach in handling encroachments, emphasizing that illegal structures belonging to influential individuals should also face demolition. The court stated that government lands can only be safeguarded when unauthorized constructions by the powerful are also removed.

A petition was filed in the High Court challenging the notices issued by the Rajendranagar tahsildar to house owners near Meeralam Tank. During the hearing, a bench led by Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy questioned the authorities about why encroachments in Durgam Tank and Miyapur Tank were not being addressed with the same urgency.

Also Read: Telangana Politics: Rebel MLAs Tell SC They Never Joined Congress

The court reiterated that conservation of water bodies is necessary, but the law must be applied equally to all. It directed the concerned authorities to take appropriate action if structures near Meeralam Tank are indeed on government land, ensuring a fair and transparent process in handling encroachments.