Telangana High Court Slams Officials Over Inaction on Illegal Constructions

Hyderabad: In a strong-worded remark, the Telangana High Court criticized government officials for failing to act against illegal constructions in Rajendranagar, suggesting that photos of negligent officers be displayed on Tank Bund, a prominent public location in Hyderabad, to publicly expose their inaction.

Petition Filed Over Encroachment on Private Land

The case was brought before the court by Syed Raheemunnisa and seven other petitioners who alleged that unauthorized constructions were being carried out on their private property in Rajendranagar, while the concerned authorities turned a blind eye.

Justice Vijaysai Reddy Expresses Strong Displeasure

While hearing the petition, Justice Vijaysai Reddy expressed serious concern over the lack of coordination and accountability among various government departments. He noted that despite clear court directions, the illegal constructions had not been removed.

Authorities Blame Each Other for Inaction

According to the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), demolition orders were already issued and passed on to the Task Force. The Task Force claimed they were unable to act due to lack of police protection. Meanwhile, the police termed the matter a “law and order issue,” citing inability to provide security, which led the court to criticize the passing of responsibility.

High Court Orders Response by Next Hearing

The High Court directed the concerned officials to submit a detailed report on what actions have been taken in response to the petitioners’ complaint before the next hearing. The court emphasized that such negligence and blame-shifting will not be tolerated and demanded accountability from all departments involved.