Telangana High Court Stay on BC Reservation Triggers Outrage, Congress Vows to Fight On

Telangana’s political landscape witnessed heightened tension following the High Court’s stay on the state government’s notification implementing 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies. The move has drawn sharp reactions from Congress leaders, who expressed disappointment and vowed to continue their fight for BC rights.

Agriculture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao defended the Congress government’s efforts, calling the 42 per cent BC quota a historic achievement. “This government undertook a bold initiative, conducting a door-to-door caste census to ensure accurate representation. Unfortunately, BRS and BJP have joined forces to block justice for the BCs,” Rao said. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to uphold the reservation and ensure fair treatment for the BC community.

Minister Vakiti Srihari described the court’s decision as “unfortunate.” “We believed the BC reservation issue had reached a resolution, but the stay was unexpected. The state government completed the caste census smoothly and delivered the quota for BCs. It is disheartening that their voice has been silenced,” he said. Srihari also assured that Congress would continue to support BC communities and urged youth not to lose hope.

Former MP V S Yediyurappa and BC leader Hanumantha Rao expressed similar frustration, calling the verdict a “painful setback.” Speaking to ABN, Rao criticized the BJP and BRS for obstructing BC interests and lamented the repeated delays in judicial proceedings. “We did not oppose reservation for upper castes. Why should BCs be denied justice?” he questioned.

Congress leader and government whip Adi Srinivas echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the efforts of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government in advancing BC reservation despite opposition from the Centre and Governor. “We set up a dedicated commission, conducted a caste census, and worked tirelessly to ensure 42 per cent reservation. While the High Court’s stay is disappointing, our struggle continues,” Srinivas said, urging BC communities not to lose faith.

In response to the stay, TPCC chief Mahesh Goud visited the secretariat to meet the Chief Minister and discuss the next steps. The government is reportedly exploring the possibility of approaching the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court’s stay.

The High Court decision has also triggered protests outside the court, with BC union leaders and activists staging demonstrations, chanting slogans demanding justice and warning against anti-BC actions. Meanwhile, Congress candidates preparing for local body elections are grappling with uncertainty over whether the polls will proceed amid the ongoing legal dispute.

The situation highlights mounting political friction over BC reservation in Telangana, with the Congress government determined to pursue its 42 per cent quota despite legal hurdles and opposition resistance.