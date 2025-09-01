Telangana High Court to Hear KCR, Harish Rao’s Pleas Against Action in Kaleshwaram Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court will on Tuesday hear interim petitions filed by senior BRS leaders K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and T. Harish Rao, seeking directions to prevent the state government from taking action against them based on the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram project. The petitions are listed before the Chief Justice’s bench.

The state government, under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, recently decided to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Arguments on this decision are expected in court today.

The Kaleshwaram project, built during the BRS regime at an expenditure of several lakhs of crores of public money, came under intense criticism after cracks appeared in the Medigadda barrage just months before the Assembly elections. The Congress, during its campaign, had promised a thorough probe into the issue if voted to power. Following the elections, Congress formed the government in Telangana under Revanth Reddy.

Subsequently, the state government constituted a commission headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice P.C. Ghose. Over a period of 13 months, the commission examined hundreds of individuals, including KCR, Harish Rao, Eatala Rajender, and several IAS, irrigation, and finance department officials. The report, recently submitted to the government, held KCR as the chief architect and decision-maker behind the project and accused him of misusing massive public funds. It also held Harish Rao and Eatala Rajender, who served as finance ministers during the period, accountable. The commission recommended action against them.

KCR and Harish Rao have already approached the High Court seeking protection from arrest. However, with the state government’s decision to hand the case to the CBI, the matter has now escalated. The court will hear their pleas on Tuesday.