Telangana High Court Website Hacked; PDF Files Redirected to Gaming Portal

Hyderabad: The official website of the Telangana High Court came under a cyber-attack after unknown individuals tampered with several PDF files hosted on the site. The breach surfaced when staff members noticed irregularities in the uploaded documents.

According to High Court IT Registrar T. Venkateswara Rao, the matter was immediately reported to the Director-General of Police. In his complaint, Rao explained that the court’s website, tshc.gov.in, is hosted through the National Informatics Centre (NIC) at BRKR Bhavan and provides essential judicial and administrative information, including cause lists, case status updates, notifications, and other PDF-based documents.

Also Read: ‘51% Vote Share Shows Trust in Us’: CM Revanth Reddy Calls Jubilee Hills Win a Reward for Two Years of Governance

Rao stated that on the morning of November 11, 2025, it was discovered that multiple PDF files had been altered. Instead of opening normally, the documents were disabled and redirected users to an external gaming platform named “BDG SLOT.” He noted that this unauthorised meddling amounted to hacking and posed a serious threat to the High Court’s reputation.

Following the incident, NIC officials initiated an internal inquiry into the tampering of the documents, and their detailed report is awaited.

The Registrar requested that the DGP direct the concerned authorities to register an FIR and investigate the breach. Acting on the complaint, Hyderabad Cybercrime Police registered a case on Friday under Section 66 read with 43, Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, Section 337 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 3(1)(i) of the Telangana Gaming Act. An investigation has been taken up to identify the perpetrators and determine how the breach occurred.