Hyderabad

Telangana Govt Honours MS Education Academy Founder Lateef Khan with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Award 2025

The Government of Telangana has honoured noted educationist and Founder-Chairman of MS Education Academy

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf11 November 2025 - 20:29
Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has honoured noted educationist and Founder-Chairman of MS Education Academy, Mr. Mohammed Lateef Khan, with the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Award 2025, in recognition of his remarkable contributions to education, social development, and the empowerment of minorities over the past three decades.

The award was presented by Mr. Mohammed Azharuddin, Minister for Minority Welfare, at a grand felicitation ceremony organised by the Telangana Urdu Academy at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad, on the occasion of National Education Day. This year’s ceremony also celebrated the recipients of the 2024 awards, acknowledging individuals who have made distinguished contributions to education, Urdu literature, and social service.

Mr. Lateef Khan received a cash prize of ₹2,25,000, along with a citation and memento, as part of the state’s highest honour in the field of education.

For over thirty years, Mr. Lateef Khan has worked tirelessly to make quality, value-based education accessible to students from all walks of life, particularly those from underprivileged and minority backgrounds. Under his leadership, MS Education Academy has evolved into a transformative educational movement, creating opportunities for youth and women through multiple academic and skill development initiatives.

Among his most notable projects are the MS IAS Academy, which has produced several civil service achievers; Lateefi 40, an advanced coaching initiative for IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants; and the Zaibus Skill Development Centre, which provides vocational training and livelihood support for widows. Another unique initiative, the MS Adventure Park, promotes innovation, leadership, and startup culture among students.

Expressing his gratitude upon receiving the honour, Mr. Lateef Khan said, “This award is not just a recognition of my work, but of every teacher, student, and family that believes in the power of education. My goal is to ensure that quality education becomes affordable and accessible to every child — education should not be a privilege, but a right.”

Congratulatory messages poured in from across the academic and social sectors. Vice Chairperson Nuzhat Khan, Managing Directors Anwar Ahmed and Dr. Moazzam Hussain, along with senior officials, dignitaries, and heads of MS institutions, lauded Mr. Lateef Khan’s commitment to education and social upliftment.

