Telangana Horror: Man Dies on Spot as RTC Bus Plows into Two-Wheeler

Rajanna Sircilla: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a man in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday. The incident occurred near the Vemulawada arch when an RTC (Road Transport Corporation) bus reportedly collided with a two-wheeler.

Victim Identified as Resident of Kolusuru

According to local authorities, the victim was identified as Tirupati, a native of Kolusuru village in the district. The collision was so severe that the motorcyclist died on the spot. Eyewitnesses described the crash as “sudden and brutal,” highlighting the need for better traffic safety enforcement in the area.

Accident Captured on Video, Goes Viral

A video of the accident has surfaced online and quickly went viral on social media, sparking conversations around road safety, RTC bus driver accountability, and the need for more surveillance near high-risk zones like the Vemulawada temple route.

Police Begin Investigation

Local police reached the scene shortly after the incident. The body of the deceased was shifted to a government hospital for postmortem examination. Authorities have registered a case and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether any negligence was involved.

Road Safety in Telangana Remains a Concern

This incident adds to the growing list of fatal road accidents in Telangana, raising public concerns about driver vigilance, road infrastructure, and the enforcement of traffic rules, particularly in pilgrimage and rural areas.