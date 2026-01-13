Telangana Housing Board Inspects Red Hills, Vijaynagar Colony to Resolve Ex-Servicemen Lease Land Issues

Hyderabad: In an important move to address long-pending housing concerns, Telangana Housing Board Vice Chairman V P Gautham conducted a detailed inspection of Red Hills and Vijaynagar Colony in the Nampally Constituency of Hyderabad. The inspection focused on identifying vacant lands, encroachments, and lease land issues, especially those affecting ex-servicemen.

Housing Board Officials Review Ground Situation in Nampally

During the visit, V P Gautham was accompanied by senior officials, including the Housing Board Chief Engineer, General Manager (Lands), and Estates Officers. The team inspected ground-level conditions to understand the extent of land occupation and the challenges faced by residents.

Key Objectives of the Inspection:

Identify vacant Housing Board lands

Detect and document encroachments

Review problems faced by residents on lease lands

Collect inputs for a policy-based solution

Policy in Progress for Ex-Servicemen Lease Land Issues

Officials stated that the inspection was carried out in response to repeated representations from people living on lease lands allotted to ex-servicemen. Acting on the directions of Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, the Housing Board is now formulating a comprehensive policy to resolve these issues. The current status of lease lands was reviewed, and possible solutions were discussed to ensure long-term relief for residents.

Demand to Convert 99-Year Lease Lands to Freehold

One of the major demands in Vijaynagar Colony is the conversion of 99-year lease lands allotted to ex-servicemen into freehold properties. Residents have been seeking a permanent solution for many years. According to officials, the government is actively considering a permanent policy, which is expected to be finalized soon. Once ready, it will be submitted to the government for approval.

Hope for Long-Term Relief

The Telangana Housing Board’s inspection has raised hopes among residents that their long-standing issues will finally be resolved. Authorities have assured that public interest and legal clarity will remain central to the proposed policy, which could benefit multiple colonies facing similar lease land challenges.

