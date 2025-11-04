Telangana

Telangana Human Rights Commission Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Chevella Accident, Orders Probe

Taking Suo-Motu Cognizance of the tragic road accident near Mirjaguda village, Chevella mandal, Ranga Reddy District, on NH-163 (Hyderabad–Bijapur Highway),

Mohammed Yousuf
4 November 2025
Hyderabad: Taking Suo-Motu Cognizance of the tragic road accident near Mirjaguda village, Chevella mandal, Ranga Reddy District, on NH-163 (Hyderabad–Bijapur Highway), vide HRC No.7141/2025, which claimed 19 lives when a gravel-laden tipper collided with a Telangana RTC bus, the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) headed by Dr.Justice Shameem Akther, Chairperson, has directed comprehensive reports from key departments, including Transport, Home, Mines & Geology, NHAI, District Collector (Ranga Reddy), and TG-RTC.

The Commission noted recurring accidents and alleged gross negligence in road safety, enforcement failures, and infrastructural delays, violating the Right to Life under Article 21. The concerned authorities have been asked to submit factual and action-taken reports at 11 AM by December 15, 2025.

