Telangana: HYDRAA Reclaims Encroached Park Land in Thumukunta Village

Hyderabad: In a significant action against land encroachment, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) reclaimed 2,000 square yards of park land from illegal occupiers at Thumukunta village, located in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district, on Saturday.

Encroached Park Identified Through Residents’ Complaint

Residents of North Park Avenue had submitted a complaint via Prajavani, alleging that land earmarked for a park was being encroached upon. The encroacher had reportedly demolished the compound wall and a swimming pool, falsely claiming ownership of the land.

HYDRAA Verifies Land Ownership and Acts Swiftly

After conducting a thorough review of revenue records and the layout map of the venture, HYDRAA confirmed that the land in question was officially designated for park use and had been illegally occupied. Immediate steps were taken to reclaim the public space from the land shark.

Commissioner Urges Public to Report Nala Encroachments

With the monsoon season underway, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath has called on the public to remain vigilant and report nala (drain) encroachments, which are often responsible for urban flooding during rains.

He announced that complaints regarding nala encroachments will be received every Monday through Prajavani, the public grievance platform. The complaint intake will continue through June and July to help mitigate flood risks in vulnerable areas.