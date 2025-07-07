Telangana ICET 2025 Results Declared: Check Your Rank and Marks Now

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 results have been officially declared. The examination, conducted for admission into MBA and MCA courses for the academic year 2025–26, was held on June 8 and 9, 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now check their marks and ranks by entering their hall ticket number on the official website.

Also Read: Owaisi’s Warning Came True in Telangana—Will Bihar Prove Him Wrong?

Direct Link to Check TS ICET Results 2025

Students can check their results through the official website of TS ICET:

To view your result:

Visit the official portal. Click on “ICET 2025 Results.” Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth. Submit to view and download your scorecard.

Preliminary Answer Key Released Earlier

Earlier, the preliminary answer key for TS ICET 2025 was released a few days after the exam, allowing candidates to raise objections. After reviewing the objections, the final results have now been made available.

Admissions Based on TS ICET Rank

Based on the ranks secured in ICET 2025, students will be eligible for counseling and admission into various government and private colleges in Telangana offering MBA and MCA programs. The counseling schedule is expected to be released shortly.

About TS ICET

TS ICET is conducted annually by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE (Telangana State Council of Higher Education). It serves as a gateway for postgraduate management and computer application programs in the state.