Telangana: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Across Telugu States; Crop Damage Reported in Several Districts

In a sudden turn of weather, the scorching heat that recently pushed temperatures beyond 40 degrees Celsius has subsided, giving way to unexpected rainfall across both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. While the change brought temporary relief from the heat, it has caused significant distress to farmers, with reports of crop damage emerging from several districts.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Next Three Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an alert for the Telugu states, warning of heavy rainfall in many regions over the next three days. Telangana is expected to witness widespread rainfall today, particularly in districts like Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, and Mulugu.

A yellow alert has been issued for Bhadradri, Khammam, Nalgonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Siddipet, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, and other surrounding districts.

Temporary Weather Relief Followed by Rising Temperatures

Following this brief spell of rain, the IMD predicts a return of dry conditions. Temperatures are expected to rise again, with an increase of 2-3 degrees Celsius likely. Light to moderate showers or thundershowers may still occur in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and the Yanam region today, but drier weather will prevail thereafter.

Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Expected in Andhra and Rayalaseema

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall today, accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated locations. Winds gusting at speeds of 30-40 kmph have been forecast in parts of Rayalaseema.

Crop Loss in Andhra and Telangana Prompts Government Action

The unseasonal rains and hailstorms have taken a toll on agricultural activity. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has conducted a review of the crop damage across multiple districts. Hailstorms reportedly affected 10 mandals in Kadapa, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, and Prakasam districts, damaging crops in nearly 40 villages.

In Telangana, agricultural officials confirmed that 336 acres of crop land in 13 villages of Karimnagar district have been damaged due to the erratic weather.

Farmers are urging both state governments to expedite compensation and relief measures.