Telangana Weather Turns Turbulent — IMD Warns of Storms and Heavy Rainfall

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging between 30 to 60 kmph at isolated places across Telangana over the next five days.

Rain Expected Across the State

According to the daily weather bulletin, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at many locations across the state during the coming week. The weather department has urged residents to take necessary precautions, especially in areas vulnerable to lightning and strong winds.

Also Read: Farmers Take to Streets in Armoor, Stage Protest Demanding Purchase of Soaked Paddy

Drop in Maximum Temperatures Forecast

Temperatures are also expected to drop slightly, with maximum temperatures likely to remain below normal by 2–3 degrees Celsius over the next three days. This may provide temporary relief from the prevailing summer heat in several regions.

Heavy Rainfall in Peddapalle, Scattered Rain Elsewhere

Over the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall was reported in isolated parts of Peddapalle district. Rain also occurred at a few other places across Telangana during the same period.

Khammam Records Highest Temperature

Despite scattered rainfall, Khammam continued to witness intense heat, recording the state’s highest maximum temperature of 42.4°C, the report added.