Telangana Implements Precautionary Actions Against Water Shortage

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Revenue Minister, P. Srinivas Reddy, assured the state assembly today that the government has already taken precautionary measures to prevent any shortage of drinking water during the ongoing summer season.

Speaking during the Zero Hour session in the Legislative Assembly, the Minister responded to concerns raised by several members regarding the potential water scarcity in their respective constituencies.

Proactive Measures to Ensure Water Supply

Minister Srinivas Reddy emphasized that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had already issued instructions to the district collectors, directing them to take appropriate action to ensure the availability of drinking water. Funds have also been allocated for the same. The minister highlighted that in the event of any water scarcity issue, the government will act swiftly and take corrective measures as soon as the matter is brought to the attention of the authorities.

Government’s Response to the Issue

The revenue minister assured the assembly that the Telangana government is taking proactive measures to mitigate any water-related issues during the hot summer months. The government’s preparedness aims to ensure uninterrupted access to clean drinking water, even in the event of rising temperatures and potential drought-like conditions.

Focus on Water Supply for Agriculture and Drinking

While the state government is focused on securing drinking water, the Minister also acknowledged the importance of ensuring sufficient water supply for agricultural needs. With many constituencies depending on irrigation for crops, any water shortage could impact agricultural productivity.

Looking Ahead: Ensuring Sustainability

As Telangana braces for the peak summer months, the government is committed to addressing water-related challenges and ensuring sustainability in water management. The proactive measures and timely intervention are expected to help mitigate any water scarcity concerns across the state.