Telangana Imposes Complete Construction Ban Around Musi River in Hyderabad: 4-Member Committee to Enforce

Hyderabad, 3rd April 2025 — The Telangana government has imposed a complete construction ban around Musi River in Hyderabad, prohibiting all new projects within 100 meters of the riverbanks. A four-member committee comprising senior urban and environmental officials will enforce the ban, marking a decisive step to protect the ecologically sensitive zone from unchecked development.

Also Read: Telangana to Build 17 New Bridges on Hyderabad’s Musi Riverfront: Structural Surveys Underway

Key Details of the Construction Ban Around Musi River

0–50 Meter Zone: Total prohibition on residential, commercial, or industrial construction.

Total prohibition on residential, commercial, or industrial construction. 50–100 Meter Zone: No new permits; existing projects face review.

No new permits; existing projects face review. Government Projects: Require prior approval from the committee, even within 100 meters.

Require prior approval from the committee, even within 100 meters. Master Plan: A 20-year blueprint for sustainable development will be finalized by 2026.

The move comes after years of encroachment and pollution degraded the Musi River, Hyderabad’s primary water channel.

Why the Construction Ban Around Musi River is Critical

The Musi River has faced severe strain due to:

Unregulated urbanization shrinking its floodplains.

shrinking its floodplains. Industrial waste and sewage contaminating water.

contaminating water. Flood risks from disrupted natural drainage.

“This ban is non-negotiable for reviving the river,” stated a state spokesperson. “The committee will ensure strict adherence to eco-friendly norms.”

4-Member Committee to Oversee Compliance

The newly formed panel includes experts from:

Musi River Development Corporation (MRDC) Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Directorate of Town Planning (DTCP) Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)

Key Roles:

Demolish illegal structures within 50 meters.

Freeze permits in the 50–100 meter zone until the master plan is approved.

Fast-track the Musi River Master Plan focusing on eco-restoration, flood control, and regulated development.

Immediate Impact on Hyderabad’s Real Estate

Short-Term: Property transactions near the river likely to decline.

Property transactions near the river likely to decline. Long-Term: Eco-restoration could boost land values post-2026.

Eco-restoration could boost land values post-2026. Alternate Hubs: Developers directed toward Kokapet, Gachibowli, and other approved zones.

What to Expect Next?

The committee will issue demolition notices for violations by 15 April 2025 .

. Public hearings for the Musi River Master Plan begin in June 2025.

Revised construction guidelines to be released by year-end.

The construction ban around Musi River reflects Telangana’s push to prioritize environmental sustainability over rapid urbanization. With the four-member committee monitoring compliance, the state aims to restore the river’s health while planning futuristic, low-impact development. Updates on penalties, master plan timelines, and buffer zone relaxations will follow in official notifications.

— Reported by Munsif News