Telangana Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme Big Push for Women Entrepreneurs: Minister Unveils Plan to Create “Millionaires”

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Dr. Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, has reaffirmed the state government’s dedication to women’s welfare and poverty alleviation through the Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme. Speaking at the inauguration of the national Saras Mela in Hitech City, the minister outlined a robust strategy to provide financial support and market access to rural women entrepreneurs.

The Saras Mela, a vibrant exhibition of rural talent, was launched at the Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar located beside Shilparamam and will run from September 19 to September 29, 2024.

A Vision for Economic Independence

Minister Seethakka emphasized that the true eradication of poverty is directly linked to the economic independence of women. She detailed the government’s multi-pronged approach under the Indira Mahila Shakti program to empower women by connecting them with credit, markets, and business opportunities.

“Our goal is to see women transform themselves into millionaires,” the minister declared, urging them to leverage the supportive ecosystem created by the state government. She stated that the prosperity of families and society at large depends on the progress of women.

Key Government Initiatives Announced:

Massive Financial Support: Banks have extended loans totaling ₹27,000 crore to women’s self-help groups (SHGs). The minister highlighted the remarkable financial discipline of these groups, noting an outstanding 98% loan repayment rate .

Saras Mela 2024: A Hub for Rural Talent

The Saras Mela has become a significant platform for rural artisans and entrepreneurs to showcase their products and skills. The event is expected to draw over 10,000 visitors daily, providing a major boost to sales and networking.

Event Highlights:

Venue: Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar, Hitech City, Hyderabad.

Exhibits: The mela features a wide array of products from women's SHGs across Telangana and other states, including:
Handlooms and handicrafts
Artisanal foods and spices
Unique tribal delicacies like forest honey and Ippa flower laddus

Strengthening the Ecosystem for Women

The minister credited the SHG movement for successfully freeing countless rural families from the clutches of private moneylenders by providing access to institutional credit.

During the event, bankers who have played a crucial role in extending credit to women’s groups were felicitated. The government also announced its vision to replicate the successful Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar model in other urban centers across the state.

Highlighting the limitless potential of women, Seethakka pointed to their achievements in diverse fields, including space exploration, underscoring that with the right opportunities, women can excel in any domain.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including MLA Arikepudi Gandhi, Child Protection Commission Chairperson Sita Dayakar Reddy, and Women Development Corporation Chairperson Bandru Shobha, reflecting a united front in the state’s push for inclusive development.