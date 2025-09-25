Telangana Inter Board Mandates Yoga, Sports, and Lab Sessions Weekly in All Junior Colleges: Secretary Dr. V. Krishna Aditya announced

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has introduced sweeping reforms for the 2024-25 academic year, making it mandatory for all junior colleges to conduct three dedicated periods for wellness and practical learning each week. Inter Board Secretary Dr. V. Krishna Aditya announced the new policy, which aims to combat rising academic pressure and address the state’s alarming student suicide rates.

Also Read: 15,000 Telangana Girls to Get ₹30,000 Annual Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 | Apply Online by Sept 30 Deadline

The directive requires every government and private junior college in Telangana to integrate one period each for yoga or meditation, sports, and practical laboratory work into their weekly timetables. This move shifts the focus from purely exam-oriented learning to a more holistic approach to student development.

A New Focus on Student Wellbeing

Under the new framework, colleges must ensure students participate in these non-academic activities to help them manage stress and improve their mental and physical health. Secretary Krishna Aditya stated that the Board will enforce this rule strictly to prevent colleges from using these periods for conventional academic subjects.

To ensure compliance, the Secretary announced that he would personally conduct surprise inspections at private and corporate colleges. “The new directive is aimed at reducing academic stress, thereby reducing suicides,” he said, emphasizing that the Board will actively monitor its implementation.

Addressing an Alarming Mental Health Crisis

The reforms come in response to deeply concerning statistics on student mental health in Telangana. Recent data highlights that the state has one of the highest student suicide rates in the country. In 2022, 543 students died by suicide, and within 24 hours of the 2024 Intermediate results, seven students tragically took their own lives.

Officials noted that students in science streams, particularly MPC (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry), face intense pressure, making them vulnerable to extreme stress. The Board’s new initiatives are a direct intervention designed to create a more supportive and balanced educational environment.

Comprehensive Reforms Beyond the Classroom

The TSBIE has launched a multi-pronged strategy to support students, which includes:

Historic Parent-Teacher Meetings: For the first time, the Board will conduct a state-wide mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) on September 26, 2024, across all junior colleges to improve communication and parental involvement.

For the first time, the Board will conduct a state-wide mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) on September 26, 2024, across all junior colleges to improve communication and parental involvement. Enhanced Surveillance: Over 8,000 high-resolution CCTV cameras are being installed in classrooms and laboratories to ensure transparency during practical sessions and exams.

Over 8,000 high-resolution CCTV cameras are being installed in classrooms and laboratories to ensure transparency during practical sessions and exams. Faculty Recruitment: The government has approved the hiring of 494 guest faculty members to address teacher shortages and reduce the academic burden on students.

Expanding Mental Health Support Systems

Building on existing efforts, the Board is expanding its Heartfulness Experience Life’s Potential (HELP) programme. This 16-week certificate course, which covers stress management and decision-making skills, has already benefited 50,000 students in government colleges and will now be extended to private institutions.

For immediate assistance, students can contact the Tele Manas counselling service by dialing 14416. This 24/7 helpline provides professional mental health support, ensuring that help is always available. The implementation of these reforms, combined with robust support systems, marks a significant step by Telangana to prioritize student wellbeing alongside academic achievement.