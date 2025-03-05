Telangana Inter Exams Begin Across the State with Enhanced CCTV Surveillance and Strict Monitoring!

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Intermediate exams have officially commenced across the state, bringing with them heightened security measures, including advanced CCTV surveillance at all exam centers. On Wednesday, first-year students appeared for their Second Language Paper-1 exam under strict supervision to ensure a fair and transparent examination process.

Exam Schedule and Guidelines

The examination timings have been set from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, giving students three hours to complete their papers. To ensure a smooth entry process, students were allowed into the exam centers one hour before the exam, starting from 8:00 AM.

OMR sheets were distributed promptly at 8:45 AM, allowing students sufficient time to fill in essential details before beginning their exam. Authorities also permitted students arriving up to 9:05 AM to enter the exam hall, ensuring that minor delays did not hinder their ability to take the exam.

On Thursday, second-year students will begin their exams, following the same strict guidelines and surveillance measures.

Strict Regulations for Students

To prevent any form of malpractice, students appearing for the Intermediate exams are strictly prohibited from carrying watches, mobile phones, calculators, electronic gadgets, or any printed material inside the examination hall. This measure aims to maintain the integrity of the exam process.

Authorities have set up a special Command Control Center to monitor the entire examination process. The center ensures real-time surveillance with smart monitoring technology, adding an extra layer of security to prevent any misconduct.

Advanced CCTV Surveillance and Monitoring

To strengthen security and maintain transparency, a dedicated team is closely monitoring 45 exam centers through CCTV surveillance. Additionally, CCTV cameras have been installed in every exam center to ensure that students adhere to examination guidelines. These cameras help detect any suspicious activities, providing an additional level of oversight for invigilators.

Statewide Exam Arrangements and Security Measures

The Intermediate Board of Education has made extensive arrangements across the state to conduct exams efficiently and fairly. Here are some key highlights:

A total of 1,532 exam centers have been established to accommodate students from various districts.

have been established to accommodate students from various districts. 67,735 students , who had previously failed the exams, are also appearing this time to improve their scores.

, who had previously failed the exams, are also appearing this time to improve their scores. 29,992 invigilators have been deployed to oversee the examination process and ensure smooth operations.

have been deployed to oversee the examination process and ensure smooth operations. 72 flying squads and 124 sitting squads have been assigned to conduct surprise inspections and ensure compliance with examination protocols.

have been assigned to conduct surprise inspections and ensure compliance with examination protocols. Intermediate Board observers have been appointed to oversee the entire process and address any issues that may arise.

Student Reactions and Preparations

As students arrived at the exam centers, they expressed a mix of excitement and nervousness. Many students conveyed their determination to perform well, having prepared rigorously for months. Teachers and parents also showed confidence in the arrangements made by the authorities, emphasizing that a fair examination process will benefit all students.

Authorities Assure a Smooth Examination Process

Educational authorities have reassured students and parents that all necessary arrangements have been made to conduct the exams without any disruptions. With advanced security measures, real-time monitoring, and strict invigilation, officials are committed to ensuring a fair, transparent, and smooth examination process for all students.

As the exams continue over the next few weeks, students are advised to follow all guidelines, arrive at centers on time, and focus on their performance to achieve the best possible results. Stay tuned for further updates on the ongoing Intermediate exams and results.

