Telangana Inter Results releasing in less than an hour: important links for checking results

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the results of the 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate Public Examinations conducted in March 2024.

Students can conveniently access their results online through the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in following the declaration.

Students can check results here too.

results.cgg.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

bseresults.telangana.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

These results mark the culmination of months of hard work and dedication by students, teachers, and administrators alike. Congratulations to all the successful candidates, and best wishes for their future endeavors!

Gender Performance Comparison of last year

In the previous year, there was a noticeable difference in the performance of male and female students:

First Year:

Female pass percentage: 68.68%

Male pass percentage: 54.66%

Second Year: