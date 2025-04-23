Telangana Inter Results Tragedy: Rise in Student Suicides Sparks Concern

Hyderabad: A heartbreaking trend has emerged in Telangana following the announcement of Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year results. As per reports, at least six students have taken their own lives due to failing or receiving low marks in their board exams.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the results yesterday. Unfortunately, the aftermath has seen a wave of emotional distress among students, raising alarm among parents, educators, and mental health professionals.

Heartbreaking Incidents Across the State

Ashvitha , a first-year student from Laksettipeta, Mancherial district , died by suicide after receiving low marks.

, a first-year student from , died by suicide after receiving low marks. A student from Basvapuram village, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district , ended his life after failing the exam.

, ended his life after failing the exam. In Avantinagar, Hyderabad , a student hanged himself after failing his MPC first-year exam.

, a student hanged himself after failing his MPC first-year exam. Another student from Nagolu Thatti Annaram , who wrote her BIPC exams, took the extreme step after failing one subject.

, who wrote her BIPC exams, took the extreme step after failing one subject. Nishtha , a first-year inter student from Banjara Hills, Hyderabad , died by suicide after failing in Chemistry.

, a first-year inter student from , died by suicide after failing in Chemistry. A student from Gundlapochampally, Medchal Mandal, studying in a corporate college, also ended her life over low marks.

Experts Urge for Mental Health Support

Mental health experts and child psychologists are now calling for urgent interventions. The pressure on students to perform, coupled with societal and parental expectations, is pushing many into depression.

Educational institutions are being urged to:

Set up counseling cells

Conduct stress-management workshops

Promote open conversations about academic failure and mental health

A Call to Action for Parents and Schools

Parents are advised to support their children emotionally, especially during result time. Schools and colleges should encourage students to understand that marks don’t define success and that failure is a part of learning.