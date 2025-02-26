Telangana Intermediate 2025 Commerce 1st Year Guess Paper: Key Topics and Expected Questions

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the 2025 Intermediate Commerce 1st Year exams, scheduled to begin in March 2025.

Students are advised to focus on key topics highlighted in the syllabus. Below is a structured guess paper based on recent trends and syllabus weightage.

Telangana Intermediate 2025 Commerce 1st Year: Expected Questions for Exam Preparation

SECTION A: Long Answer Questions (10 Marks Each)

Define sole proprietorship and explain its key features. Discuss the advantages and disadvantages of a sole trader business. Explain the concept of partnership and its pros and cons. Describe different types of partners in a partnership firm. Highlight the features of Joint Stock Companies (JSC) and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLP). What is a Joint Indian Society (JIS)? List its characteristics. Differentiate between private and public companies. Outline the steps involved in forming a company. Define business finance and explain its need and significance. Discuss factors influencing the selection of financing sources. Explain e-business, its nature, and scope.

SECTION B: Short Answer Questions (5 Marks Each)

Define business and its characteristics. Explain economic activities with examples. Define trade and describe aids to trade. Classify types of foreign trade. List five features of a sole proprietorship. State the limitations of a sole trader business. Define partnership and its key features. Explain different kinds of partnerships. Highlight five advantages of a joint stock company. Discuss five disadvantages of a joint stock company. What are the functions of promoters in company formation? Classify types of promoters. Explain the classification of financing sources. Identify short-term finance sources. List long-term finance sources. Describe the registration process for MSMEs. Explain promotional measures for strengthening MSMEs. Define MOUs and their significance. Define manufacturing enterprises under the MSME Act 2006. List benefits of business organizations. Discuss e-business benefits for customers. Highlight four advantages of e-business.

SECTION C: Very Short Answer Questions (2 Marks Each)

Define business. What is a profession? Explain employment. Define commerce. What is trade? Explain entrepot trade. Define transportation. What is home trade? Define warehousing. What is a sole proprietorship? Define business organization. Explain active partner. Define government company. What is a one-person company? Define promoter. Explain capital subscription. What is minimum subscription? Define Certificate of Commencement of Business (COB). What is business finance? Define fixed capital. Explain working capital. What are retained earnings? Define long-term finance. Explain micro enterprises. Define manufacturing enterprise. What is a service enterprise? Define small-scale enterprises. Explain e-banking. Define e-commerce. What is e-trading? Explain e-marketing.

Accounts (First Year) – Key Questions

SECTION F: Short Answer Questions (5 Marks Each)

Explain types of accounts with debit and credit rules. List errors disclosed by a trial balance. Define errors of omission. Briefly explain five accounting concepts.

SECTION IV: Very Short Answer Questions (2 Marks Each)

Define account. Explain the money measurement concept. Define bad debts. What is bookkeeping? Describe overdraft. Define suspense account. What is a journal entry? Draw the format of a petty cash book. Define deferred expenditure. Explain compensating errors. Define deferred revenue expenditure. What is a contra entry? Define drawings. Explain voucher. Define cash discount.

Note: This guess paper is based on recent trends and syllabus analysis. Students are advised to revise thoroughly and practice previous years’ papers for better preparation. For updates, visit the official TSBIE website.